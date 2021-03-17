Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $434.84

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.84 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 505 ($6.60). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 500.60 ($6.54), with a volume of 10,301,650 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 594 ($7.76) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 505.25 ($6.60).

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 434.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

