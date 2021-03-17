Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0744 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $76.31 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

