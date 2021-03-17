Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $195.00

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 42360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $174.79.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $647,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

