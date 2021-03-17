Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 1,130,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,290,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.52.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

