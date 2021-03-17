Starbase Price Hits $0.0016 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $302,248.05 and approximately $1,038.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded down 37.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00053724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.86 or 0.00651609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025498 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

