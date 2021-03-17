Starbucks Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 784,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,254. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $112.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.15.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

