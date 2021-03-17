Starbucks Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.
Starbucks has raised its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 784,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,254. The stock has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $112.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.15.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.