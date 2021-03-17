Starvest plc (LON:SVE) Insider Acquires 5,903 Shares

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) insider Gemma Cryan purchased 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £1,180.60 ($1,542.46).

LON:SVE traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.40 ($0.27). 35,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.62. Starvest plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.10 ($0.43). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.06. The company has a market cap of £11.75 million and a PE ratio of 0.81.

About Starvest

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

