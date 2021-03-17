Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

STWD opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

