Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.50 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.
STWD opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
