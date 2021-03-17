Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Short Interest Update

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 211,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of STCN opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Steel Connect has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 305.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,822,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,900 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 18.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,508,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 238,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 293,441 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

