Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. Steel Dynamics also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.94-1.98 EPS.
NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. 2,539,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
