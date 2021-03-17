Steem Dollars (SBD) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and $6.91 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00011492 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,061.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.39 or 0.00911580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.74 or 0.00333111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031033 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,381,500 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

