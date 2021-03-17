Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173.86 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $173.86 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,431.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.32 or 0.00942277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.00345163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00032208 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,760,146 coins and its circulating supply is 376,786,052 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.