Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading Up 5.6%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €0.11 ($0.13) and last traded at €0.11 ($0.13). Approximately 16,663,189 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.11 ($0.12).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €0.07. The company has a market cap of $468.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, France, Poland, Africa, Rest of Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Conforama, Pepkor Group, Pepkor Africa, Corporate and Treasury Services, and All Other segments. The company retails furniture and consumer goods.

