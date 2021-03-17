Stephen E. Wakefield Sells 986 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 140,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AAON by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AAON by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

