StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock Price Down 8.6%

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) shares dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $30.96. Approximately 696,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 233,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

