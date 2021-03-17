STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

STE stock opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in STERIS by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 790,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 11,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Acadian Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 157,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

