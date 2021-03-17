STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $224.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.
STE stock opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.
In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Eagle Asset Management grew its holdings in STERIS by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 790,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,344,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 11,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Acadian Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management now owns 157,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
