STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 11th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.01. 445,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,842. STERIS has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.61.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.