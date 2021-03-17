Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Sterling Construction worth $38,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $614.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

