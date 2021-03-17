stETH (Lido) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,236.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $1,778.36 or 0.03067284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $332.19 million and approximately $38,236.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00061594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00076698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.59 or 0.00573654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 186,796 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

