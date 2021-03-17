stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00459091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00061506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00157746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00055732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00077546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.44 or 0.00583936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

