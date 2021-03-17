Steven James Smith Sells 2,918 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $345,316.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven James Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of CoreSite Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. The company had a trading volume of 215,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.