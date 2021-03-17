Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $78.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of Bumble stock traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. 18,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,744. Bumble has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd purchased 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

