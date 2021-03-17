Stipend Price Reaches $0.0121 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 63% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 58.3% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $139,663.63 and $464.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,921.40 or 1.00085795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00035510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.14 or 0.00389220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00284059 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.29 or 0.00739404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7,128.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00083444 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

