Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,417 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Stitch Fix worth $48,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,929. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 25,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,341. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

