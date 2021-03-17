Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (AEVA, CABGY, CRWD, DTE, FERG, GYC, HFC, HZNP, JAZZ, LRLCY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 17th:

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aeva Technologies Inc alerts:

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an overweight rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $181.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jazz reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s key drug, Xyrem, continues to witness improved volume in 2020 on the back of awareness efforts and label expansion in pediatric patients. Sunosi's launch complements the sleep franchise. The launch uptake of Xywav seems promising and along with successful commercialization of Sunosi may offset a decline in Xyrem’s sales following patent expiry in 2023. The company may launch a new cancer drug in 2021. However, shares of Jazz have underperformed the industry so far this year. Meanwhile, Jazz is set to lose Erwinaze sales from the second quarter of 2021 as the drug’s supplier has signed a new partner for its commercialization. The study on Defitelio for the prevention of VOD was discontinued, which hampered pipeline progress.”

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the first quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost margins. Cost-saving actions should also support margins. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion are impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. U.S. Silica is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Lower frac activity and well completion activities are affecting financial performance of the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $19.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Timken guides adjusted earnings per share to be $4.70-$5.10 in 2021 backed by improving industrial markets, new business wins and strong growth in renewable energy and marine. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 20%. Investment in the wind and solar businesses, and acquisitions to expand its product offerings will drive growth. The company's diversity in terms of end market, customer and geography, product innovation, and engineering expertise provide it with a competitive edge. Timken’s efforts to enhance liquidity and reduce costs will also stoke growth. However, lingering impact of the pandemic remains a concern. Timken expects to incur higher costs related to manufacturing footprint initiatives. Higher steel and other raw materials costs will likely impact Timken's margins in the near term.”

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum’s core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs and led to attractive cash flows. Last year, Whiting Petroleum came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. However, as a counter to these strengths, the company’s high oil price sensitivity exposes it to the commodity’s volatility, while a legal battle over the Dakota Access Pipeline casts a pall over Whiting Petroleum. Moreover, its hedge position appears more unfavorable with rising oil prices. Therefore, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.