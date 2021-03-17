Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (CTTAY, CWT, CX, DBSDY, DCO, DLAKY, DOYU, FMCC, FNMA, FUJHY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 17th:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $64.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $99.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $76.00.

