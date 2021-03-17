Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 2,857 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,412. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.
Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.