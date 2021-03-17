Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,719 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 2,857 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,412. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lipocine in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.