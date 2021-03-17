Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NRG Energy Call Options (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,215 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 4,475 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $880,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.