Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,559 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 741% compared to the typical volume of 542 call options.

In other Leaf Group news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Leaf Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEAF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.08. 81,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.