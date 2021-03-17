Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Intersect ENT Call Options (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,134% compared to the typical daily volume of 323 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 219,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,492. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $680.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

