Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 600 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 283,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,080. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

