Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cognizant Technology Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,406 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. 124,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,683. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

