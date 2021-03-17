Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STOK. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.10. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,784. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $363,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

