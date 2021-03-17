STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $38.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in STORE Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

