Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $225.85 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Storj has a market cap of $225.85 million and approximately $47.82 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.61 or 0.00642304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00070232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025225 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00034018 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,180,851 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

