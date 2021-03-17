STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.