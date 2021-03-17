Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $12.81 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,589 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 8,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 202,282 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

