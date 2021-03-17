Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $185.41 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00016219 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,281,354 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

