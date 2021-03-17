Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Up 6%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.34. 1,327,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 900,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 1,477,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 201,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $4,042,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

