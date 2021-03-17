Substratum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,207.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $13,207.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00053346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.92 or 0.00646410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025285 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034295 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

