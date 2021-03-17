Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,465,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group comprises 29.8% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $64,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 504,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 407,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 396,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,260 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,847. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.