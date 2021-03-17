Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.24

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 42449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 124.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.