Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE: SMU.UN) recently:

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:SMU.UN traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.15. 379,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,941. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

