Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 156,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 574,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several analysts have commented on WISA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative net margin of 791.48% and a negative return on equity of 407.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

