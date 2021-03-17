Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $44.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.07% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,006. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.76.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,269,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

