Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 262.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,912 shares during the period. Sun Communities accounts for about 6.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $62,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,817. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $157.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.