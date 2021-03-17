Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

NYSE:SUI opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $157.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.