SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.17. 1,698,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,016,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of $593.72 million, a P/E ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

