SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,638,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 16,316,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HYSR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. 21,056,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,485,902. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17.

In other news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $360,000.00.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

