Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,419.60 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 58,205 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $3,714,061.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,412,281.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,090,868 shares of company stock worth $77,372,050. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

